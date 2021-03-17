It's hard to believe that Nas has never taken home a Grammy award until this year, when he and Hit-Boy claimed the Best Rap Album for King's Disease. Considering that Nas is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, some concluded that he has been long overdue for decades now. In any case, the time finally arrived for the Queensbridge legend, and Nas recently took a moment to celebrate his milestone achievement.

Mark Horton/WireImage/Getty Images

From the look of it, Nas recently held a celebratory gathering of friends and family, where a few quick shots provide a glimpse at what transpired. Nas' daughter Destiny shared a few clips of the festivities, revealing that Nas was the recipient of a glowing toast, one that praised his perseverance and work ethic. Another clip finds Nas cutting a massive cake adorned with the luxurious artwork of his Grammy-winning album.

It's certainly wholesome to see Nas enjoying his victory, about as well-deserved as it comes. Considering the fact that his debut album Illmatic is hailed as one of the greatest albums in music, period -- not to mention the fact he's got a few other classics and near-classics tucked away -- the fact that Nas never took home a trophy left many questioning The Grammys' efficacy as a barometer of the hip-hop climate. Despite the frequent snubs, it's clear that hip-hop never stopped appreciating the brilliant penmanship of Nasir Jones. One has to wonder -- what holds more value to a rap legend? Near universal acclaim from rap fans worldwide -- or a Grammy award?

Either way, we'd like to extend our congratulations to Nas for taking home his first Grammy award for King's Disease.