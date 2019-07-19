Nas Taps Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, Kanye West, & More For "The Lost Tapes 2"

One of hip hop's GOAT's has returned. Nas's The Lost Tapes 2 is upon us, an album that features tracks that were recorded for inclusion on his previous records but didn't make the cut. Last week he graced us with his jazz-infused single "Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)" featuring the late jazz icon Al Jarreau and jazz musician Keyon Harrold. The song was met with mixed reviews as it wasn't something that many fans expected, but it did go to show the New York rapper's creative versatility.

The Lost Tapes 2 has a handful of features—RaVaughn, David Ranier, Swizz Beatz, J. Myers, Al Jarreau, and Keyon Harrold, to be exact—but its production credits are quite lengthy with people like Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, No I.D., Eddie Cole, RZA, Hit-Boy, Eric Hudson, DJ Dahi, DJ Khalil, Pete Rock, and The Alchemist.

According to Apple Music, the tracks on TLT2 "originate from the sessions that gave us Hip Hop Is Dead (2006), Untitled (2008), Life Is Good (2012), and the Kanye West-produced Nasir (2018)." This Lost Tapes installment won't be the last, either. “As you can imagine, I’ve piled up a lot of songs since then,” Nas reportedly said during his listening party. “So I got enough for a Lost Tapes 2 now, and a Lost Tapes 3 and a Lost Tapes 4.” What do you think about TLT2?

Tracklist

1. No Bad Energy [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

2. Vernon Family [PROD. BY PHARRELL WILLIAMS]

3. Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [PROD. BY EDDIE COLE]

4. Lost Freestyle [PROD. BY STATIK SELEKTAH]

5. Tanasia [PROD. BY RZA]

6. Royalty feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY HIT-BOY]

7. Who Are You feat. David Ranier [PROD. BY ERIC HUDSON]

8. Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

9. War Against Love [PROD. BY DJ DAHI & DJ KHALIL]

10. The Art of It feat. J. Myers [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

11. Highly Favored [PROD. BY RZA]

12. Queens Wolf [PROD. BY DJ TOOMP]

13. It Never Ends [PROD. BY THE ALCHEMIST]

14. You Mean The World to Me [PROD. BY KANYE WEST]

15. Queens Bridge Politics [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

16. Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY NO I.D.]