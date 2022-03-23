Nas & A$AP Rocky Capture The NYC Hustle In "Wave Gods" Music Video

Nas calls on A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier for his latest visuals off of "Magic."

Nas has been on an impeccable run these past two years. While Nasir and The Lost Tapes 2 were considered underwhelming for Nas' standards, his recent releases with King's Disease 1 & 2, and December's Magic have made up for the previous lackluster efforts.

Just a few months off of the release of Magic, Nas and Hit-Boy returned with fresh visuals for one of the highlights off of the project, "Wave Gods" ft. DJ Premier and A$AP Rocky. Marking the first collab between the Harlem-bred rapper and the Queensbridge legend, AWGE delivers a New York-centric video that captures the daily hustle & bustle of the city. Rocky and Nas showcase the highs of the drug trade to the harsh realities of addiction and homelessness throughout the video. Premier makes a cameo in an apartment building in NYC where he's cutting vinyl.

Check the visual for "Magic" above.