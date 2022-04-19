Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are teaming up to embark on a nationwide tour, later this year, the artists announced in a statement on Tuesday. The 25-city NY State of Mind Tour will begin on Tuesday, August 30th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO.

Tickets are going on sale Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 AM, local time through Live Nation.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nas is fresh off of the release of King’s Disease II, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. While critically acclaimed, it ended up losing out to Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost. Wu-Tang Clan hasn't released an album since 2014's A Better Tomorrow, but they boast one of the most legendary discographies in hip hop history. Together, the two artists will surely be putting together one of the most anticipated tours of the year.

Check out the full list of stops for the NY State of Mind Tour below.

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl