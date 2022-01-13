It looks like Kanye West is about to have a firm grip on the rap game in 2022. Steven Victor recently announced that Donda 2 is on the way, and in recent days, we've seen Kanye link up with a slew of artists, from The Game to Antonio Brown, as he hinted at the release of new music. It looks like on Friday, we might get the first glimpse of what he's been cooking up.



A video emerged online this morning of Kanye West the studio with Pusha T and The Game while on a FaceTime call with DJ Premier and his son. "Your father's my inspiration," Kanye told Premier's son.

"He's buggin' out right now. You got me buggin' out right now," Premier responded.

As the two continued to chat it up, Kanye puts The Game and Push on FaceTime with Premier, stating that they're going to start a new wave with their future releases. "We’re starting a whole…we about to just control the sound of music, it’s up to us now, period," Kanye said before revealing that he has a new song that's supposed to drop this Friday.

"We got a song we’re releasing Friday that we wanted you to do a scratch on, if possible,” Ye requested.

Kanye's music plans aside, he's also been quite social in recent times. Of course, he's been frequently spotted out with his new lady Julia Fox. Last night, Evan Ross shared a video of a rather confusing link up including Kanye and Fox, along with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and Jason Lee. Check that out below.



