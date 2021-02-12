DJ Pharris Rounds Up Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper, & Rockie Fresh For "Everything New"

Chicago's legendary DJ Pharris returns this week with some unlikely heat. The acclaimed DJ and producer has worked with everyone from Kanye West and Chief Keef to Future and Young Dolph, and after launching his label This Chicago Music Group in 2019, DJ Pharris is now embarking on a new journey. His debut project, titled Coronation, is due next month on March 12, and it's set to feature artists such as Lil Durk, Calboy, G Herbo, and Chief Keef.

Today, he starts Coronation's rollout by taking listeners back to the blog era, with his new Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper, and Rockie Fresh-assisted single "Everything New. Kicking off with Pharris' trademark "This Chicago N****!" tag, the single features the aforementioned artists bragging about spending money on new fashion pieces as well as rare and highly-coveted vintage garments over a simple, hard-hitting beat.

"Everything New" is pretty straightfoward, but it's executed extremely well. Wiz Khalifa's catchy refrain stacks nicely against the slick wordplay in Rockie and Chance's verses. Plus, DJ Pharris' new single arrives on the day when many people get their hands on their paycheck, and "Everything New" is definitely a song to spend some money to.

Quotable Lyrics

Camo the Bape, but this shit from '08, I ain't new to this

Blowin' the money on stupid shit

Just spent a hundred thou' with Saint Louis

As a child, I used to look up to St. Lunatics.