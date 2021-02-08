Tessica Brown, also known as Gorilla Glue Girl, is stuck in a pretty sticky situation. As she stated in a viral video, she ran out of her usual spray to keep her hair in place after styling it, using Gorilla Glue adhesive spray instead. As she now knows, that was not a smart decision. Her hair has been stuck for weeks and after having washed it fifteen times, she's not anywhere close to being out of this predicament.

While her decision to spray Gorilla Glue onto her scalp was unmistakebly dumb, she learned the hard way never to do this again, becoming the advocate for unintentional glue-in-hair problems. Many have been commenting on Tessica's issue, including Chance The Rapper, who expressed his happiness that people were actually trying to help her throughout this, and not just making jokes at her expense.

"I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this," said the Chicago rapper. "When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her sh*t. I hope she recovers well."

Tessica took a trip to the ER recently, where nurses and doctors informed her that the glue removal would likely be a very long process. She's been documenting it all on social media, where she's actually got a verified page now.

She thanked Chance for bringing awareness to her situation, saying, "Thanks so much @chancetherapper", and reposting his tweet on her page.

The moral of the story: don't spray Gorilla Glue in your hair!