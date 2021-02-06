gorilla glue
- RandomTessica "Gorilla Glue Girl" Brown Sends Cease & Desist Over Viral "Bad Idea" SongHer lawyers issued a cease and desist order over to several people/entities using her likeness in the song without permission. By Madusa S.
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown Donating $20k From GoFundMeThe 40-year-old woman who took over social media after she put Gorilla Glue in her hair is now donating almost all of her GoFundMe money to charity.
By Azure Johnson
- Random"Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown Shows Off New 'Do After Viral Hair FiascoFollowing an emergency surgery to save her glued-down hair, viral TikTok star Tessica Brown, also known as "Gorilla Glue Girl," is showing off a fresh new hairstyle.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomGorilla Glue Pt. 2: Man Rushed To Emergency Room After Gluing Cup To LipLen Martin wanted to prove that "Gorilla Glue Lady" Tessica Brown was exaggerating and now, he may lose a portion of his lip.By Erika Marie
- RandomTessica Brown Has Gorilla Glue Removal Surgery: Watch"Gorilla Glue Lady" Tessica Brown can finally run her fingers through her hair again.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture"Gorilla Glue Lady" Wishes She Never Posted Viral VideoIn an honest interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tessica Brown, also known as the "Gorilla Glue Lady," reveals that she regrets turning to social media for help. By Joshua Robinson
- Pop Culture"Gorilla Glue Lady" Denies Messing Up Hair For Clout, Says GoFundMe Is To Buy WigsTessica Brown spoke out against the rumors and accusations that she purposefully put Gorilla Glue in her hair to make money.By Erika Marie
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl To Visit Plastic Surgeon In Beverly Hills To Remove AdhesiveTessica Brown is allegedly set to fly out to Los Angeles for a free procedure worth $12.5k to remove the adhesive spray. By Madusa S.
- RandomGorilla Glue Responds To News That Tessica Brown May Sue: "This Is A Unique Situation"The company claims the warning label is clear, but a report suggests Brown has sought legal help after going viral.By Erika Marie
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Shouts Out Chance The Rapper For Raising Awareness"Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown thanks Chance The Rapper for bringing awareness to her situation.By Alex Zidel
- RandomGorilla Glue Girl Heads To ER For Help, Chance The Rapper Chimes InAt this point, we're all tuned in waiting for updates. By Madusa S.
- ViralGorilla Glue Offers Advice To Woman Who Used Their Spray On Her HairThe company is suggesting rubbing alcohol may solve her hair dilemma. By Madusa S.