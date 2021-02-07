For the past week on social media, all eyes have turned to TikToker Tessica Brown as people anxiously await updates on her hair journey. For those of you unfamiliar with the situation, Tessica went viral on TikTok after she admitted her hair had been stuck in its current hairstyle for weeks after she ran out of hairspray and decided to use Gorilla Glue adhesive spray instead to compensate for it.

The footage instantly went viral as Brown showed off her stiff hair, and many tuned in to see how she would remedy her sticky situation. Tessica later admitted herself to the St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Louisiana after spending months trying to extricate the glue using coconut oil and tea tree oil.

She later shared a subsequent video of herself applying something she received from the hospital to her hair. According to Tessica, she can't wash out the glue, nor can she even shave her head since her hair is so tight against her scalp.

The Gorilla Glue company even offered advice to Tessica, suggesting that, "...the less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol to try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo." They also added that since her hair has been stuck like that for some time now it's, "likely fractured at the root."

Chance the Rapper also chimed in on the situation, admitting that, just like many of us, he's invested in the situation and prays she's able to bounce back from the whole thing. "I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this," he penned in a tweet. "When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well"

We'll continue to keep you updated on Tessica's hair story.

