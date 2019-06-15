DJ Pharris Links With Young Dolph & G Herbo For "BO$$"

Some would say that money, power, and respect is what makes one a boss, and DJ Pharris, Young Dolph, and G Herbo attempt to exude that energy on their latest single. Pharris called on the two rappers to assist him on "BO$$" where they each brag about status, women, and ballin' bank accounts throughout. Just a day after dropping the single, the trio released a dark and fiery accompanying visual. There were stacks of burning bills, scantily clad women, and flashes of luxury cars as the men boasted about their boss moves.

Pharris has been in the game for a while now and has worked with artists including Kanye West, Future, Chief Keef, Lil Bibby, and R. Kelly. When he's not cooking up his own music in the studio, he's featured on Power 92.3 radio station or showing off his acting chops on The Chi.

Quotable Lyrics

Then said f*ck, we're spendin' a mil

I got too many spots, I forgot where I live

Besides the holla tips, I don't got sh*t to give

She gone on the pills, I'm gone on the mills