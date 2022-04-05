Earlier today, Tory Lanez was arrested in court for violating the protective order related to his case with Megan Thee Stallion, which involved some of Lanez's tweets seeming to be direct messages at Megan.

As court proceedings continued to focus on the social media aspect of the case, an old tweet from DJ Akademiks suggesting Tory did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion was brought up as a reference point to the case as well.

"Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case,” Akademiks claimed in a now-deleted tweet back in February. He followed up with a thread detailing new information about Lanez's legal team scheduling a DNA test for the primary weapon in this case.

Shortly after he tweeted this, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Twitter to clap back at not only Akademiks but at everyone who suggested she was lying about Lanez shooting her. Later that day, Nancy Dillion, Senior Writer at Rolling Stone, reported that she received a transcript of Lanez's lawyer speaking on the potential DNA test that was to be performed.

"We are in the process of actually retaining an expert with respect to DNA," Lanez's lawyer stated. "It is our hope that we will be able to review & confirm the LAPD’s analysis, which from our standpoint was favorable." Lanez's lawyer argued that Lanez did not provide DJ Akademiks with the information on the DNA test before Akademiks sent out the tweet. DJ Akademiks hopped on Twitter to respond to today's court discussion of his tweet. "I got it from Roc Nation … *shrug*," he wrote.

Since Akademiks is notorious for being a controversial social media troll, many users did not take his new claim seriously. "Why would you lie like that (laughing emojis)," one user wrote. "Ooooo he’s sweating," another user said with an accompanying meme.

Others however found seriousness in his claims, believing that Akademiks made the wrong move accusing Roc Nation. "Soo @Akademiks just snitched on Roc Nation? yikes, not a smart move," one user wrote. "Lmao bro helping out the feds (laughing emoji)," another user tweeted, alongside a GIF about snitching.

As for Tory Lanez, the judge has now added a new condition to Lanez's release, when he posts bail, that he's not to mention the complaining witness in this case (Megan Thee Stallion) in any social media posts. Their trial date has been set for September 14.

So, was DJ Akademiks just trolling to save face, or did someone at Roc Nation really give him the scoop?