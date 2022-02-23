New updates from the courts in regards to Tory Lanez's charges in Megan Thee Stallion's case seemingly corroborate Akademiks' initial claims. Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone went on Twitter earlier today where she shared an update from the case including an official statement from Tory Lanez's attorney, who suggested that the DNA analysis could work in their favor after an official review from an expert.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"We are in the process of actually retaining an expert with respect to DNA. It is our hope that we will be able to review & confirm the LAPD’s analysis, which from our standpoint was favorable," the statement reads.

Dillon added, "The precise nature of the LAPD analysis & its results were not disclosed or described. There is a discovery protective order on this case, so it's not public."

Needless to say, Akademiks had a field day immediately after the report emerged. In a series of tweets, the media personality called out Meg for playing "PR games" and alleged that Roc Nation, who manages Meg, has played a role in the public narrative of the situation. "U literally a Peon in the game. 1501 OWNS u and u beg them everytime to drop a song," he wrote before claiming that Megan Thee Stallion can't talk down to him because she's signed to a label. "U dont own nothing u put out. U literally won all ur awards off sympathy off this u got shot story line... GET UR MASTERS BACK then holla," he continued. "why u care so much what the internet says? OH i know.. U been living off a narrative and its sad u made it where if tory dont go to jail u dont win."

Following Nancy Dillon's tweet, Akademiks demanded that Megan Thee Stallion apologize for questioning the validity of his reporting. "WHERE ALL MY HOT GIRLS AT????? .... meg.. idc what u n tory had. but dont address big ak unless u talking what the DNA report said. Holla at the DA and figure out what they said and if i Lied. If i Lied.. File the lawsuit babe," he wrote.

During a stream earlier in the day, Akademiks explained that he is reporting the facts of the case without any bias. He acknowledged that Meg is the victim in the case, explaining his heated delivery is due to Meg coming at him like he's a "low-down, dirty blogger."

"She said, 'Why would you post that there's no DNA but now it's inconclusive?' Well, let me answer that to you, Meg. In a court of law, if you can't prove it -- it's not what you know, it's what you can prove. Inconclusive -- okay, you're right. Technically doesn't mean no DNA found. It's saying it can't conclude that it's Tory's DNA on the weapon that he had possession of it," he said. "That's the whole point. It's not what you know, it's what you can prove."

Prior to Akademiks getting involved in public discourse with Meg, Tory and the Houston Hottie issued several messages to each other on social media, including a warning from her boyfriend, Pardi. We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the case.