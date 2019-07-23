Rising comedienne Dina Hashem has been touring the stand-up circuit in hopes of catching her big break in order to reach fame by telling jokes, but it's doubtful that this is the way she wanted to obtain notoriety. Recently, Hashem has gained international attention after Comedy Central shared a clip of her telling a distasteful joke about late rapper XXXTentacion.

"He was shot, he was on his way to buy a car with $50K in cash and somebody shot him and took the money," she said. "Which is very tragic but I think also it would be a very good Venmo commercial. That's the first thing I thought when I heard that."

Thousands of XXXTentacion's friends and supporters called Hashem out on her remarks. Fans stormed her social media pages, some with threats, while music artists like Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Pump, Juice Wrld, and DJ Scheme criticized her publicly. However, there were others who have supported Hashem through the scandal, many of whom are comedians and industry professionals. "If Eminem made the same joke @dinahashem_ did but it rhymed, it would get a billion plays on Spotify and no one would care," one comedian wrote. Check out some highlights from those who think that there are no limits in comedy.