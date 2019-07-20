Comedian Dina Hashem's name may have been trending on Friday, but it wasn't because her jokes were all the rage with the public. Comedy Central shared a clip of Hashem doing standup where she made an XXXTentacion joke that some viewed as distasteful. "He was shot, he was on his way to buy a car with $50K in cash and somebody shot him and took the money," she said. "Which is very tragic but I think also it would be a very good Venmo commercial. That's the first thing I thought when I heard that."

Audience members in the video chuckled at the quip, but the social media backlash was heavy. Many of XXXTentacion's friends and fans bashed the comedienne, even resorting to storming her Instagram with scathing comments. This has forced Hashem to issue a statement saying that the clip will never be shown on-air again.





Rob Kim/Getty Images

"I wasn't trying to hurt anyone's feelings, that's never what I want," she wrote in an Instagram message. "I'm a comic and use jokes to try and make dark topics less painful but I realize not everyone feels that way, and I don't want anyone to feel badly. It was taken down and won't air on TV." Technically, she didn't apologize, but it's close enough. However, forgiveness is a fickle thing as XXXTentacion supporters continue to troll the comedian.

Hashem certainly isn't the only comedian who has come under scrutiny for jokes that many deemed to be inappropriate. Kevin Hart backed out of hosting the Oscars after some claimed that he spewed homophobic jokes. Louis CK came under fire for his remarks about Parkland shooting survivors. Bill Maher caught heat for what some claimed were racist jokes he made during an interview with a congressman. Others include Gilbert Gottfried, Stephen Colbert, Chris Rock, George Carlin, and just about anyone on Saturday Night Live. How far is considered too far?