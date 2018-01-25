comedienne
- MusicXXXTentacion Joke Has Been Yanked Off Air, Comedienne Issues StatementXXXTentacion's death was used as a joke punchline.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsMo’Nique & Steve Harvey Fail Miserably As Peacemakers: Watch FootageIt takes two to make a thing go WRONG.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West Dragged by CNN: "Attention Wh*re" Example Of "When Negroes Don’t Read"The panel showed no mercy.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMichelle Wolf Compares Ivanka Trump To HerpesThe comedienne isn't holding her opinions back. By David Saric
- EntertainmentEllen DeGeneres To Go On First Stand-Up Comedy Tour In 15 YearsThe TV show host heads back on the road for a stand-up comedy tour.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMindy Kaling Insults Donald Trump's Ego During Commencement SpeechThe actress did not hold back on her opinions of the current POTUS. By David Saric
- EntertainmentRoseanne Barr Blames Ambien For Sparking Racist Twitter ControversyThe comedienne is in damage control. By David Saric
- EntertainmentKathy Griffin Shows Support For Michelle Wolf On "The Wendy Williams Show"Griffin knows a thing or two about riling up Republicans. By David Saric
- EntertainmentKathy Griffin Takes Back Apology Related To Donald Trump Beheading ScandalThe comedienne is revisiting the controversy that swept the headlines.By David Saric
- TVTiffany Haddish Allegedly Wined Her Booty On An 80-Year-Old Causing His CollapseTiffany Haddish spoke with Jimmy Fallon about the looming dangers of her 'Booty.'By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMo'nique Claps Back At Charlamagne Tha God On Breakfast ClubMo'nique bites back after being branded "Donkey of the Day", squares off with Charlamagne tha God live on the Breakast Club.By Devin Ch
- TVTiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBOThe premium cable company will have Haddish develop projects for them.
By David Saric