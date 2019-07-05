Yung Bans is about to impact the world in a big way. The young rapper previously combined all of his self-titled EPs to craft a 72-song mixtape and now, he's finally ready to unleash his first-ever studio album. People have been waiting to hear what the Atlanta artist can come up with when it comes time to put out his best work. He's been touted as somebody that can make a huge difference, following in Future's footsteps and earning tons of early praise in his career. This week, Bans announced that he would soon be dropping his debut album Misunderstood and today, he comes through with the star-studded tracklisting.

Fans of Yung Bans will be excited to hear that his new body of work will be released on July 24. We'll need to wait a few weeks but with the tracklist being unveiled today, we've got more than enough to look forward to. Misunderstood is loaded with nineteen songs and a number of high-profile features, including some from rappers that are no longer with us. XXXTentacion is set to have his own interlude on the album, as well as a song with 03 Greedo directly following. Other features include Lil Durk and YNW Melly, who are both facing heavy time in prison. Young Thug, Gunna, Future, Lil Tjay, and others close out the work.

Which song are you most excited to hear? Misunderstood comes out on July 24.