It's been over a year since XXXTentacion passed away but many still believe it's "too soon" to be joking about the late 20-year-old. His death was truly tragic for many people, including his family, his friends, his peers and his millions of fans. The man was on the verge of a musical revolution, crafting some of the most emotional songs of the last few years and marketing them perfectly for a youth that needed to unwind through him. He was murdered after visiting a motorsports store to check out a new bike, carrying around a hefty sum of cash in a Louis Vuitton bag. When he tried leaving his parking spot, he was blocked by four men who pulled out a gun, shot him and stole the money. Minutes later, X was pronounced dead. Today, he posthumously released a new song called "Royalty," which features Stefflon Don, Vybz Kartel and Ky-Mani Marley. During a recent comedy show, Dina Hashem decided that enough time had passed for her to make a joke out of X's death and it's not blowing over well with fans.

The clip was posted on Comedy Central's social pages where Ski Mask the Slump God commented on the distasteful humour. "Is anyone still mourning XXXTentacion?" asked Hashem in the video, feeling out the crowd. After explaining who he is, she told the crowd about his murder and how cold-hearted it was. Then, she made light of the situation. "He was shot, he was on his way to buy a car with $50K in cash and somebody shot him and took the money," she said. "Which is very tragic but I think also it would be a very good Venmo commercial. That's the first thing I thought when I heard that."

Ski Mask roasted the comedian by saying she's shaped "like a highlighter" while DJ Scheme and more of his peers defended him on Twitter. What do you think of this situation? Is the backlash deserved?