Diddy's New Year's Eve party is no more. TMZ reports that the 52-year-old made the tough call to cancel his big bash for the second year in a row as we continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases because of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

The annual event has become something of a celebrity staple, with hundreds of the industry legend's friends showing up to ring in the holiday while throwing back some shots, and dancing the night away. In 2020, the Diddy was forced to cancel due to a lack of vaccinations, but this time around, it's the breakthrough cases that have ruined his soiree.

The last time that Sean Combs' pals were able to gather together on December 31st was back in 2019. Names like Winnie Harlow, Meek Mill, DaBaby, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled were all in attendance at the time, tearing up the dance floor and making unforgettable memories with no idea of what would be coming when the pandemic hit not long after.

A rumoured 500 guests were set to attend the party in Miami this year but seeing as Florida reported a record 32,850 cases of COVID on Saturday, it seems as though deciding to cancel was a wise one.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Diddy isn't the only celebrity who's had to scale back his holiday plans – the Kardashian's also had to downsize their annual Christmas Eve bash this year, limiting it to just family members and some close friends. Kim, Kris and Khloe all got together with the kids to pose for a sweet holiday card, but fans couldn't help but notice that Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie were all missing.

On top of that, Kanye West was also left out of this year's picture, even though he's been regularly reminding his estranged wife just how badly he wants to reconcile with her. So much so, that he just purchased a house down the street from the socialite's; read more about that here.

