It’s become a yearly tradition for the Kardashian family to get as many members of their wide-stretching clan together for a holiday photo for some time now, but the 2021 edition of their Christmas card is missing far more faces than normal.

Now that the holidays have arrived, Kim has debuted this year’s photo dump, which sees her, little sister Khloe, and mom Kris Jenner posing alongside a group of children, all of them wearing matching cozy pyjama sets, most likely from KKW’s SKIMS clothing and shape wear brand.





“Merry Christmas” the mother of four captioned her post. Her children, North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2) all made it to this year’s shoot. In one photo, Kim and Saint can be seen sharing a sweet smooch, and in another, Chicago can be seen smiling as she lays out upside down across her mother’s leg.

Another shot sees Psalm sitting solo, wearing a straight faced expression that shows his uncanny resemblance to his father, Kanye West. Khloe’s daughter True was also part of the Christmas festivities, as well as Rob Kardashian’s little girl, Dream, who he shares with Blac Chyna.





Rob, who has distanced himself from the spotlight in recent years, was not pictured on the card, and neither were Kendall or Kylie Jenner, or Kylie’s young daughter, Stormi. In the past, some of the sister’s partners or baby daddies have been photographed, but this year that didn’t happen for obvious reasons.

Kim is currently exploring a new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson as she separates from Ye, and Khloe has been dealing with the drama of the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, allegedly fathering a baby with someone else while in a public relationship with her.

In brighter news, Kris Jenner has been spreading plenty of holiday cheer this year, teaming up with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for an upbeat cover of “Jingle Bell,” which you can stream here.

Merry Christmas!





