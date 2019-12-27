Merry Christmas from The West’s. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian decided to take to her Instagram to share a family photo of Kanye and the children from Christmas Eve.

Kim looked to be dressed in an off-the-shoulder snakeskin gown, while Saint and Kanye coordinated in all-black velvet ensembles. Yeezy even rocked some rockstar shades as well. Psalm and his sister Chicago went for velvet looks as well (in brown and maroon, respectively), and North rocked a chic pink blazer-and-pants combo with her hair pinned up, looking cute as ever (see below).

The Kardashian-Jenner clan reportedly gathered at Kourtney’s house for Christmas Eve this year, which was transformed into a winter wonderland complete with carolers serenading guests as they entered, Santa Claus posing for photos, and a performance by Sia, who belted her song “Chandelier” for the crowd.

“Christmas Eve 2019,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned her photos, which you can see more of (below). If you haven’t done so already, be sure to listen to Kanye West’s new gospel album, Jesus Is Born, right here.