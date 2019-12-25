Kanye West & Sunday Service's "Jesus Is Born" Album Is Here

If you were expecting a return to form for Kanye West on Jesus Is Born, you'll be disappointed. The Chicago legend is dedicated to Jesus Christ now, fully reimagining his life's purpose and living through the Lord. His Sunday Service collective has been operating strongly for the entire year, spending the last twelve months entertaining the masses with their gospel and singing God's praises in ceremonies that started out as private affairs yet ended up in arenas. Kanye West is officially living life the way he has always wanted, being provided the resources to become a gospel star and this new project sees it all come full circle.

Announcing just a few moments ago that Jesus Is Born would officially be released today, the project has made its way onto streaming services worldwide. This body of work is basically a display of the beautiful choir that West has been so proud to travel the country with, showcasing their talents and keeping his contributions to a minimum.

Containing nineteen songs, including a cover of "Ultralight Beam," this is truly a beautiful soundtrack for Christmas Day. Jason White, the choir's leader, guides the group into using their beautiful vocals to celebrate Jesus on one of the most faith-filled days of the year.

What do you think?

Tracklist:

1. Count Your Blessings

2. Excellent

3. Revelations 19:1

4. Rain

5. Balm In Gilead

6. Father Stretch

7. Follow Me - Faith

8. Ultralight Beam

9. Lift Up Your Voices

10. More Than Anything

11. Weak

12. That's How The Good Lord Works

13. Sunshine

14. Back To Life

15. Souls Anchored

16. Sweet Grace

17. Paradise

18. Satan, We're Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down

19. Total Praise