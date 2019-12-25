During a surprise edition of Sunday Service last night, the choir's leader Jason White revealed that the plan is still to release Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day. Kanye West had previously announced the upcoming body of work during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, noting that it would be his second album of the year. A few months ago, West officially switched over to non-secular music, praising the Lord and devoting his life to Jesus Christ. This is a special day for religious folks and, being a newly-dedicated Christian, Kanye West wanted to celebrate Christmas by giving us all a gift. Revealing the cover art for Jesus Is Born, his associate admitted that the finishing touches are nearly complete on the project and, in a matter of minutes, it will be live on all streaming services.



Robert Kamau/Getty Images

One of Kanye's close friends and affiliates posted a photo on social media of him hard at work, completing the "masterpiece" referred to as Jesus Is Born. The final step was to set the tracklisting in stone, choosing the order of songs and making sure that nothing important was left out. In a photo gallery, the cover art was also shown off, keeping in line with the Jesus Is King aesthetic and following up on the cover from Ye's IMAX film.

Jesus Is Born will reportedly go live on streaming services at 3 PM EST. Will you be tuning in? Swipe to see the cover below.