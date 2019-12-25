Several months ago, Kanye West gifted us with his latest studio album, dropping his gospel-inspired Jesus Is King, packed with features from Clipse, Kenny G, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. The body of work defined a shift in West's mentality. No longer would he be focusing on secular themes in his art. From now on, Ye can consider himself born again, dedicating everything to the lord above. Alongside his Sunday Service choir, the legendary artist has been organizing weekly ceremonies to celebrate his faith with the world and, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, he let it slip that a second album would appear before the end of the year. In case you forgot about it, the leader of the Sunday Service collective confirmed last night that Jesus Is Born, the first-official album by Sunday Service, would be out today.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jason White led the Sunday Service crew in a special Christmas Eve edition of their regular gathering and, while addressing the audience, he confirmed that Jesus Is Born would be arriving today."We have an album that is dropping in the next few hours!" exclaimed White, putting a big smile on Kanye West's face. "Sunday Service collective Jesus Is Born will drop on Christmas Day!"

Of course, given West's history of pre-emptively announcing release dates, we've got to consider the fact that it might not actually arrive. Keep an eye out for this one in between opening gifts though... you might end up getting a cool surprise!

