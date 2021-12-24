mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kris Jenner, Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Team Up For A Fun Family Cover Of “Jingle Bells”

Hayley Hynes
December 24, 2021 13:42
Jingle Bells
Kris Jenner Feat. Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Travis lent his drum skills to the project while Kourtney came through on the jingle bells.


You know the age-old saying, “the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder?” The 66-year-old has proven it to be true once again, returning just in time for Christmas with an incredibly upbeat and festive cover of “Jingle Bells” in collaboration with her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and her fiancé, Travis Barker.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio,” Jenner wrote on Instagram, sharing the single with her followers earlier today. “Christmas is my favourite and happiest time of year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!! Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for your magical drums.”


Elsewhere in the post, the mother of six shared that it was Kourt’s “mesmerizing jingle bells” that really put the cherry on top of the fun little tune. Seeing as Travis – a musical icon – and the reality star are set to wed in the future, we could hear more of her mom in the studio in the new year, especially if “Jingle Bells” blows up and continues to receive good feedback.

Let us know what you think of Kris Jenner’s musical career in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh,
O'er the fields we go,
Laughing all the way.
Bells on bob-tails ring,
Making spirits bright.
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight, oh!

