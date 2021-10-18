Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially engaged. TMZ reports that the legendary Blink-182 drummer asked Kardashian to marry him on a beach in Montecito, California, over the weekend.

Barker popped the question to Kardashian surrounded by roses on the sand.

The couple began dating in early 2021, despite being friends for years. In the months since, Barker and Kardashian haven't been able to stay out of the public eye, being spotted on PDA-filled trips and red carpet appearances constantly.



Over the summer, Kardashian helped Barker overcome his fear of flying, something he developed after surviving an infamous plane crash in 2008.

Afterward, Barker told Nylon how his now fiancé has helped him overcome his trauma.

"Having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," he told the outlet. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

Kardashian's family has also been supportive of the relationship.

"It's a lot, but it's so cute," Kim recently said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You know what? That's what they do, and it's so cute. And I love love, so I love them."

