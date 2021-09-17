Mother of four to daughter North (8), sons Saint (5), Psalm (2), and baby Chicago via surrogate this past January, Kim Kardashian is apparently "done" having kids. The Kardashian member shared as much with Ellen DeGeneres, during her most recent appearance on the show, saying that she's kept busy with all her current children and their various, unique personalities.

"She’s into Hot Topic, and she puts fake tattoos on her face," Kardashian said about North in a sneak peek clip, "She listens to Black Sabbath and she’s just like a full goth girl."

Kim continues to describe the others, "Saint is like a video game, tech wiz, amazing. Psalm is really into ‘Paw Patrol’ and cars… But Chi Chi is my little princess, anything princess, anything girlie girl, that’s her."

During her appearance, DeGeneres also showed the influencer a slide of photos of her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker engaging in heavy PDA. Kim defended the two, "That's what they do, and it's so cute. I love Love, so I love them."

