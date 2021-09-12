Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who recently overcame his fear of flying with the help of his partner, Kourtney Kardashian, says that he flew five times, last month. A recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico was the first time Barker had flown since surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008.

"Flew 5 times in the last month," Barker announced on Twitter, Sunday.

"ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE," he added in another post.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Barker had been building up the confidence to fly again and Kardashian helped him get there. After flying together for the first time, a source told E! that "His life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney."

In a recent interview with Nylon, he explained that he felt "awesome" after his first flight with Kardashian and that he's "invincible" with her.

"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," Barker said in the interview. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

