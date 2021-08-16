Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has reportedly flown on a plane for the first time since his tragic 2008 crash, which killed two pilots as well as Barker’s assistant and security guard. E! reports that his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, helped him overcome his fear.

"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a source close to Barker reportedly told E! News. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."



Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

A source close to Kardashian confirmed the details to E!: "His life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney and he feels ready to do anything. She's helped him overcome this fear and he feels like he can do anything with her by his side. He has been wanting to fly for awhile and he felt like finally the time was right."

Barker has hinted about wanting to be able to fly again in recent months, tweeting about his desire to lift off back in June. He also recently discussed overcoming his fear in a recent interview with Men's Health: "Now it's been so many years, it's getting easier for me. There are days where I'll wake up and never think about it."

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble met the couple at Camarillo Airport to congratulate Barker.

