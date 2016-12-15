christmas card
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Adorable 2021 Family Christmas Card Without Kanye WestMost of the Kardashian clan were missing from this year’s shoot.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Explains Why North West Was Photoshopped Into Holiday CardNorth West was not down. By Chantilly Post
- GramKim Kardashian & Kanye West Share Family Christmas Card: See PhotoCheck out The West's family Christmas card.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentKardashians Share Their Annual Christmas Card Sans Kanye and KendallPeep the annual Kardashian family Christmas card.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Says Annual Family Christmas Cards Are Cancelled This YearThe Kardashian and Jenner family has grown too big to control. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKanye West & North West Are Genuinely Happy In Christmas CountdownKim Kardashian continues to share family moments as part of the Kardashian family Christmas countdown.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner & Tyga Pose For Cute Christmas PhotoKylie and Tyga are fully cuffed for the holidays. By Angus Walker