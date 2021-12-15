Tristan Thompson is doubling down on his earlier comments about his relationship with alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols was nothing but a one night stand. PEOPLE reports that the Brampton native has now admitted to have a “months-long” sexual relationship with the Houston-based personal trainer.

The potential parents-to-be are in the midst of a child support lawsuit which sees Nichols suing the athlete for pregnancy-related fees, although he disputes paternity. Court documents reveal that Thompson and Nichols met “at someone’s home” in either late November or early December of 2020.





The father of two has said he “was very cautious,” when hooking up with the woman and that he “did not foresee that she and I could have any type of relationship.” Thompson went on to deny having had sex with Nichols in Los Angeles, adding that the only possible conception date would have to be March 13th, 2021 – his 30th birthday. Nichols says that the child was conceived in April.

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” the Sacramento Kings player wrote. “[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

He continued, “we did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship,” later adding, “there was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”

Screenshots uploaded to The Shade Room show some of the latest headlines surrounding the baby mama drama. Page Six reported that Thompson’s Snapchat name was “blkjesus00”, and also shared screenshots from an alleged conversation where the Canadian tells the expecting mother that since he’s retiring, she’ll be out of luck when it comes to child support; he claims these images are fabricated.





Check back in with HNHH for future updates on Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit.

