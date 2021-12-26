For many people around the world, this Christmas was a quiet, lonely one due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The past few holiday seasons have been far different from "normal," but this year around, it feels as though we've learned to make the best out of a bad situation, and even crack a few jokes along the way.

The Harder They Fall actor LaKeith Stanfield is leading the charge, sharing a screenshot of a funny and clever DM that he crafted for "Ice Box" singer Omarion, who found himself trending after the name of the new variant was released.

At the time, people were tweeting out things like "In line for my booster rn. Omarion will not dance his way into my life," and "Omicron or Omarion, either way, please get vaxxed or boosted like you 'Post to Be'," earning them plenty of laughs from other social media users.

In his message to the recording artist, Stanfield wrote, "you ruining Christmas for everybody smh." In the caption, he added, "I'm weak I wonder if he's gonna respond."





It's unclear whether the 30-year-old received a reply to his antics, but Omarion did share a few funny Omicron memes to his Instagram page on Christmas Eve while wishing his fans well. "I can't stand y'all," he told them, followed by a handful of laughing emojis. "Happy holidays. Sea moss up. Plant-based up. Sunlight up. Sending love & healing energy to all. #Omicron, not #Omarion."

