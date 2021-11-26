Following last night’s revealing Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye West continues to campaign for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to consider taking him back. On Friday afternoon, the father of four shared a sweet throwback photo with the socialite, along with a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”

KKW first filed for divorce back in February, and throughout 2021 Kimye attempted to work on their issues. Ultimately, Ye’s failed presidential run, and the sensitive comments he made regarding an abortion that almost-was pushed the socialite past the point of wanting to work on a reunion.

@kanyewest/Instagram

The “Famous” rapper addressed this – and some of his other shortcomings – in a five-minute long video posted yesterday. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions,” he said, later admitting that he “embarrassed” his wife by telling the world that he and Kardashian considered not keeping their first child, North West.

“Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” he went on, speaking about the time when he aligned himself with former President Donald Trump. “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.”





In another video, the 44-year-old talked more about his wife. “Kimye created a narrative, that’s not the narrative that God wants. The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed…We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband.”

He continued, “I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Disney writing the narrative of my family. I am the priest of my home, I have to be next to my children, as much as possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Ye also spoke about his desire to reconcile while on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Meanwhile, Kardashian has reportedly confirmed her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, who was spotted sporting a hickey on their most recent outing together.

Do you think that Kimye has a shot at getting back together? Let us know in the comments.