Kanye West has been expanding on his real estate portfolio during much of this year, recently purchasing a mansion in Malibu, California, which cost over $57 million. The GRAMMY-nominated artist has been in the news all year-long because of his split from wife Kim Kardashian. In recent weeks, Ye has been publicly begging for Kim to take him back, changing the lyrics during a live rendition of "Runaway" and singing, "I need you to come back to me, more specifically Kimberly."

As he fights to remain close to his children and the love of his life, Ye is reported to have purchased the home directly across the street from where his family resides in Hidden Hills, moving directly in front of Kim and the kids. According to Dirt, he offered over the listing price and locked the house down for $4.5 million. Ye reportedly paid an extra $421,000 over the listing price for the 3,600 square feet property, which was built in 1955 and remodeled in 2005.



During a speech in Los Angeles last month, Ye told fans that he wants to be as close to his family as possible, saying, "I’m not letting E! write the narrative on my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative on my family. I’m not letting Disney write the narrative on my family. I am the priest of my home. I have to be next to my children as much as possible, so when I’m out the house, I got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation."

