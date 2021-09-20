Kanye West has added to his portfolio of real estate properties around the world, spending $57.3 million on a mansion in Malibu, California. Ye's new mansion is one of the only homes in the United States that was designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, meaning that his fresh spot is part home/part work of art.

In the past, Kanye's minimalistic home decor has off-put his critics, and his new property is already earning all kinds of different reactions. Previously, West has admitted that he would love to live inside of a James Turrell sculpture, and while he hasn't gone that far, his latest real estate pick-up is the next best thing. He's officially the new owner of a Malibu mansion that looks like a military bunker and has nearly 4,000-square-feet of livable space. Ye also has a beautiful view of the water. There is one downside, however -- he appears to be very close to his neighbors.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

The property doesn't offer much privacy for Ye, with homes very near him on both sides, but he'll surely be inspired inside of it. On the plus side, this is only about a half-hour drive from Kim Kardashian and the kids in Hidden Hills. The Malibu home was initially listed for $75 million last year, but it sat on the market for over a year. It was previously owned by Wall Street financier Richard Sachs.

The sculpturesque house has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

Take a look at a few photos below and let us know what you think of the place.



Photo by Roger Davies/Dirt.com



Photo by Roger Davies/Dirt.com

