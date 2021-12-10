Kim Kardashian may have attended Kanye West’s concert at the Coliseum in Los Angeles last night, but that doesn’t mean that the 41-year-old is going to act on her estranged husband’s pleas to “come back” to him. In case you missed it, the rapper adlibbed during his performance of “Runaway,” crying out to KKW in hopes of reconciling, something he’s been doing frequently as of late.

An exclusive report from TMZ has revealed that, just hours after the concert, Kardashian has filed documents requesting that she and Ye both be declared legally single, asking a judge to “separate issues of child custody and property from marital status.” The Los Angeles native’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, has reportedly made similar moves with other clients like Kelly Clarkson and Dr. Dre, allowing them to move on with their lives while waiting to settle other legal matters.

During his stint on Drink Champs, the “Jesus Walks” rapper didn’t hold back when talking about his impending divorce, making it very clear that he still sees Kardashian as “his wife,” and claiming that he hadn’t seen any legal papers regarding their separation. On Thanksgiving he shared a heartfelt message to his family, apologizing for his wrongdoings and speaking on what he’s learned from them so that he can be a better man in the future.

For her part, the SKIMS founder seems to be feeling the exact opposite of West. She’s been spending time with her new, and much younger beau, Pete Davidson, and sources say that the two have a lot of chemistry. The reality star and her husband have been maintaining a united front at public events (most recently Virgil Abloh’s posthumous Louis Vuitton runway) but it really seems as though the mother of four is eager to move on.

Stay tuned to HNHH for future updates on Kimye’s ongoing separation.

[Via]