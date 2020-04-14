Despite being on lockdown, there's an influx of highly-anticipated music that fans have been longing for. In the past month alone, we've received projects from The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Rod Wave, Tory Lanez, PartyNextDoor, and many more. It appears that we might be able to add Playboi Carti to that list soon.



Taking to the 'Gram earlier today, the rapper shared cover art for what many believe is for Whole Lotta Red. Though no red is actually incorporated into the artwork itself, Whole Lotta Red has been in the works for a minute and he hasn't necessarily thrived off of conventional rollout campaigns. The photo was also shared onto his Twitter page but he didn't caption either one of the posts. Though fans expressed excitement over the possibility that new music was on the way, the fact that the rapper's sitting in front of a blue background did not go unnoticed. Perhaps this is the cover art for a new single but, as mentioned previously, Playboi isn't necessarily into going the conventional route when it comes to releasing new music.

The release of the artwork arrives just hours after a report emerged that Playboi Carti told a police officer that he'd "fuck his daughter" following his recent arrest. Suffice to say, the officer probably won't be checking for Whole Lotta Red.