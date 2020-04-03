This morning, news broke that Playboi Carti was arrested in Clayton County on a guns and drugs charge, after the rapper was pulled over in his Lamborghini by the police. Whenever Carti does anything it tends to be an event, simply because the rapper doesn't do much in the spotlight-- fans are still clamouring for the long-awaited Whole Lotta Red album, and Carti rarely speaks out or posts anything on social media. Nonetheless, this wasn't the kind of headline that fans we're waiting on.

The initial report this morning stated that Carti, alongside another man who was in the car with him, were taken to Clayton County jail after the run-in with the cops. However there was no information available as to whether or not the men are still in jail, or posted bond. Now, we appear to have word that Carti is safe and sound at home, by way of Atlanta collaborator and photographer Gunner Stahl. Gunner shared the news on twitter page before hastily deleting, but the message lives on thanks to an astute Carti fanpage.

The tweet reads, "carti is at home, let's stop the "free" stuff, thanks :)."

We'll keep you posted on any more new developments in Carti's situation.