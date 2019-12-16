Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti keep their relationship on the low. Opposed to most celebrity couples, they post photos together very infrequently. The last one we saw of them didn't even directly come from them. That being said, a lot of room is left for people to speculate on what's going on between the two. When Hollywood Unlocked reported last week that Azalea was a whole six months pregnant without anyone without knowing about it, we still didn't have any other evidence to back this claim up.

Azalea may have just indirectly revealed that these pregnancy rumors are a bunch of baloney. She shared a video on her Instagram story of her at a dance rehearsal, in which she wears a training bra that leaves her belly exposed. While women can show differently, she doesn't appear to be six months pregnant, as the slightest of bumps is not even visible.

The fact that Iggy and Carti are engaged was even disclosed in an ambiguous way. Last year, the engagement rumors were sparked when Azalea was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger during an appearance on The X Change Rate. When asked if she was single, she pointed to her finger and said, "No, I’m not. I’m not.” Carti's profile in FADER's Summer 2019 issue revealed that he lives with Azalea in an Atlanta mansion.

Iggy Azalea recently shared her four-track Wicked Lips EP.