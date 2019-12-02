mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Iggy Azalea Delivers On "Wicked Lips" EP

Milca P.
December 02, 2019 02:43
199 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Wicked Lips
Iggy Azalea

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Iggy Azalea debuts the long-awaited project.


At long last, Iggy Azalea has come through with a full-length offering, sharing her Wicked Lips EP. The effort was originally scheduled to arrive on November 22nd but faced delays that eventually led to its official arrival on December 2nd.

"Please cut me some extra slack guys, I hear your frustration about the EP delay," Azalea previously pleaded with fans following the initial delay. "Im not ignoring your questions because I don’t care. sometimes I cant give fans explanations because I’m Just not comfortable sharing everything publicly. I appreciate you guys understanding."

The project is led with single "Lola," featuring songstress Alice Chater, and goes onto add an additional voice from Pablo Vittar. Listen below.

Iggy Azalea new music Mixtapes new song wicked lips
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Iggy Azalea Delivers On "Wicked Lips" EP
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject