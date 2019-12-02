Iggy Azalea Delivers On "Wicked Lips" EP

At long last, Iggy Azalea has come through with a full-length offering, sharing her Wicked Lips EP. The effort was originally scheduled to arrive on November 22nd but faced delays that eventually led to its official arrival on December 2nd.

"Please cut me some extra slack guys, I hear your frustration about the EP delay," Azalea previously pleaded with fans following the initial delay. "Im not ignoring your questions because I don’t care. sometimes I cant give fans explanations because I’m Just not comfortable sharing everything publicly. I appreciate you guys understanding."

The project is led with single "Lola," featuring songstress Alice Chater, and goes onto add an additional voice from Pablo Vittar. Listen below.