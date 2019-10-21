Playboi Carti & Iggy Azalea may be one of the most lowkey celebrity couples out there. They're spotted together so infrequently that we're often left questioning whether they're even still dating. This secretiveness is admirable, because who wants the world commenting on your relationship anyway? According to Carti's FADER cover story over the summer, the two live together and mind their own business in an Atlanta mansion.

It appears the rappers stay so close by doing fun activities together. Carti and Iggy got in the Halloween spirit by going to a haunted house. A photo shared by a Playboi Carti/A$AP Rocky fanpage shows the two posing with someone in a freaky skeleton costume. Iggy gives the camera a casual smirk, but Carti crosses his arms like a mischievous child.

Some might be upset to see that Carti spent his weekend doing spooky stuff with his boo (pun intended), since fans were led to believe that he would be dropping his feverishly-anticipated album, Whole Lotta Red. Last Thursday, Carti wrote in an Instagram caption that he'd be locked in the studio for the following 48 hours and, for some reason, many interpreted that this meant WLR would emerge at the end of this period. Well, it didn't and temper tantrums ensued on Twitter. The studio session was fruitful though, because he shared that he managed to cook up ten new songs.