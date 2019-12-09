Iggy Azalea is reportedly six months pregnant with Playboi Carti's child according to sources, per Hollywood Unlocked. The publication reveals that the Australian emcee and Atlanta rapper have chosen to keep the development under wraps on their end while close friends have no issue in divulging the news themselves.

Carti and Iggy first started dating in 2018, moving in together in Atlanta soon after. Last year, they sparked engagement rumors when Azalea was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger during an appearance on The X Change Rate. When asked if she was single, she would point to her finger and say, "No, I’m not. I’m not.”

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” Carti previously told FADER of his coupling. “It was over with.”

Asie from an alleged baby on the baby, Iggy most recently dropped off her Wicked Lips EP, marking another step in what's been a solid return to the spotlight for the rapper.

As for Carti, we're still waiting.

Die Lit arrived in 2018 and since then, the Atlanta artist has filled in the space since then with featured appearances and visuals for his debut's selections.