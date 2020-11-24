Earlier this month, it appeared that Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne had called it quits after Wayne's shocking endorsement of Donald Trump. But since the election, the two have seemingly managed to patch things up. While the two haven't outright announced that they're back together — or that they ever actually broke up, Denise left a rather cheeky comment on Wayne's latest Instagram post. So, it's probably safe to assume that if they, in fact split up, they've worked things out.

Lil Wayne took to Instagram last night to announce that he will be giving back to his community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "Tomorrow I’ll be giving back to the people and city that raised me," he wrote. "If you’re in Orleans, St. Charles or Jefferson parish please visit the link in my bio and sign up to have a turkey delivered to your home."

Naturally, his post was met with a ton of comments from fans, praising his charitable contribution. But one comment in particular stood out from the rest:

In early November, after Wayne announced his alignment with Donald Trump, fans noticed that Bidot was no longer following Tunechi on Instagram. On top of that, he had also sent out a cryptic message via Twitter, pointing to some kind of adversity in his life. "I live the way I love and love the way I live," he wrote. "I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love."

Fortunately, both Wayne and Bidot are following each other again and interacting on social media.