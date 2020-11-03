Denise Bidot is officially off of Instagram, deleting the social media network after rumors intensified about a possible breakup between her and Lil Wayne.

The model was reported to have broken up with Lil Wayne after the rapper endorsed Donald Trump for re-election but, apparently, that's not entirely what happened.

Gossip account @theneighborhoodtalk has reportedly received new information about the alleged split, sharing screenshots from a conversation with an inside source, who claims that Wayne is actually the one who called things off with Denise.

The source wrote: "Denise posted a pic on Sunday saying go vote then hashtagged #notrumpforme and then posted a pic of Wayne in her story saying 'let me be clear this my king i love him'. Wayne saw it he unfollowed her she removed the post and he kicked her out."

It's not specified who the messages came from but, according to the gossip source, they're credible enough for them to post the story and risk their reputation.

Additionally, Denise appears to have responded to a tweet asking if she broke up with Wayne. "I did NOT! This is absolutely false," wrote Denise in the since-deleted tweet.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Denise also deleted her Instagram account, explaining that she was "Over it".

Their relationship status remains unclear but, from the looks of things, Trump definitely came between their love.