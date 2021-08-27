An Instagram Story from Demi Lovato has the singer's fans divided. For years, Lovato's struggles with sobriety and substance abuse have been well-played out for the public as news about their overdoses and recovery have been stapled in headlines. However, Lovato has continued their road of recovery and has dubbed their experience as being "California Sober," a term that recovering addicts and loved ones of drug abusers haven't accepted.

This week, Lovato surfaced on their Instagram with posts that showed them at a marijuana farm while smoking weed, causing a ruckus online. “@ballfamilyfarms Left w some goodies aka MIYAGI DO [heart emoji],” they wrote.

Back in May, Lovato sat down with a reporter to discuss her "California Sober" journey, explaining that the choices they make for themselves may not work for everyone else. “I am cautious to say that, just like, I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody,” they said. “I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too."

This latest marijuana farm display has elicited mixed responses from people who have taken issue with a celebrity with an influential reach possibly encouraging others to follow in their footsteps, while others have defended the singer against naysayers. Check out Demi Lovato's posts below along with a few reactions.

