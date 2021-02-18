Her fans waited with bated breath for news about her drug overdose back in 2018. Demi Lovato is a beloved star who has been apart of the industry for nearly two decades, and at only 28-years-old, that's a feat that not many others have been able to sustain. Still, with the fame came personal issues and soon there were rumors that Lovato was struggling with addiction. For years, the singer has been open about her recovery, and now, the world will receive an even deeper look into her life in the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.



Tom Pennington / Staff / Getty Images

The documentary is described as an intimate look at the near-fatal overdose that almost took Lovato's life back in 2018. Viewers will see what she endured once she was released from the hospital and while Lovato appeared on the Television Critics Association panel today (February 17), she revealed the physical effects from her near-death experience.

"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today," said Lovato. "I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision and I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."

Additionally, in the trailer for the docuseries Lovato revealed that while she was recovering in the hospital, she suffered three strokes and a heart attack. "I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again," she added while on the panel. "I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side."

Although she still struggles with health issues, Lovato told PEOPLE that she "wouldn't change a thing" about her experience because it's made her become the strong person she is today. Check out the trailer for Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil below.

