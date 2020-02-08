There have been plenty of Hollywood stories of celebrities who hit rock bottom only to turn their lives around. Robert Downey Jr., Kelly Osbourne, Drew Barrymore, Rob Lowe, Winona Ryder, and Nicole Richie are just a few famous names who were once known for their infamy before they picked up their broken pieces and rebuilt their brands. Demi Lovato is hoping to have her name permanently etched onto that list as her big comeback season is apparently upon us.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

The Grammy Award-nominated singer is said to be working on her forthcoming album, the first studio release since her 2017 platinum hit record Tell Me You Love Me. She stunned the Grammy audience recently when she sang "Anyone" and people still haven't stopped talking about her Super Bowl LIV "Star-Spangled Banner" performance.

It was just over a year and a half ago that Demi almost lost her life to an overdose and she recently told Andy Cohen on radio Andy that she believed her career was over. "['Anyone'] represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan," she said. She recalled being in the hospital unsure of her future. "I thought if I ever come back from this—I was in the hospital, I didn't know—If I ever come back from this, if I end up going back to music and I'm stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song."

"It was a general thought. We didn't know what was gonna happen," she said. "We didn't know how healthy I'd be when I left and it was a scary time in my life for sure." Watch her clip below.