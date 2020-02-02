It was almost exactly a decade ago that Demi Lovato accurately predicted her future. The singer will be opening the Super Bowl on Sunday night by singing the National Anthem prior to kickoff, which she honestly could have told you was going to happen a whole ten years ago. In a tweet from February 7th, 2010, Demi wrote, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...."

Well would you look at that. Funny how things work out. Demi shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram along with the official promo for her National Anthem performance to show just how right she was.

"Stealing this from @scooterbraun," she captioned the post, referring to her manager who posted the screenshot on his account first. "Dreams really do come true y’all. 🙏🏼🙌🏼💗." On Thursday, Demi shared a photo on Instagram indicating that she had landed in town for the big event.

"I’m here in Miami!" she captioned the photo. "Ready for the Super Bowl!! Let’s do this!! 🏈🏈🏈" It looks like Demi was making the most of her trip to Miami, as she was spotted leaving a pre-Super Bowl event at E11EVEN nightclub with a mystery man early Saturday morning.