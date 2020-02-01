Just yesterday (January 30), Demi Lovato landed in Miami to prepare for her big Super Bowl LIV performance. While it's true that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be holding down the Halftime Show, Demi is all set to sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff. On Friday (January 31), the singer sat down with Andy Cohen for Radio Andy to chat about her forthcoming performance. During the talk, she was questioned about her sexuality and what it was like coming out to her parents.



"I'm still figuring it out," she said without labeling her sexuality. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself being, ending up with a [woman], possibly with a woman, too, until 2017." The 27-year-old described the conversation as "emotional, but really beautiful and after everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.”

The singer shared that her "incredible parents" were "so supportive." She added, “My dad was like, ‘Yeah, obviously.' It was like, ‘Oh, okay Dad.'” Dad may have been nonchalant about the news, but Demi was more worried about her mother's reaction. "She was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,' and that was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.”

Demi recently shared with Zane Lowe that she did want to start a family in this decade. “I don’t know what my future looks like,” Lovato told Cohen. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without." Check out her clip below.