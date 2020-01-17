Demi Lovato took a break from social media at the top of last month and told her followers that when she returns, it would revolve around music. The "Sober" singer kept her promise when she resurfaced on the 'Gram earlier this week, announcing she would be performing at the upcoming Grammy awards. "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing," she wrote.



Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Demi has now made another announcement since she's all set to perform The National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV, taking place on February 2nd. As we know, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform during the halftime show and JLo has already been spotted working on her moves ahead of the big event. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way," Jennifer said of the show. "To show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary.

Who's looking forward the big game coming up?