As the 2020 GRAMMY Awards ceremony draws nearer — we're just two days away! — many music fans are excited to see some of today's biggest artists hit the stage for what's sure to be a memorable night. However, one singer that everyone is looking to see is Demi Lovato as she makes her way back to performing following a rough couple of years that involved overcoming an overdose and other personal demons.

Looking as beautiful as ever in her official GRAMMY performer announcement post (seen above), Demi has been a voice for many people recently who are combating various issues in their own lives. Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she describes the forthcoming single titled "Anyone" as a "special" song that acted as a "cry for help" as she was recording it just days before her now-infamous 2018 overdose."This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened," Demi tells Zane, following up by saying, "I recorded the vocals for it four days before [July 20]." She also mentions her confusion as to why nobody who heard the track beforehand could tell that she needed help, even saying she wishes she could "go back in time" and help that version of herself. Overall, we're just glad the pop starlet is on the road to recovery and we continue to pray for her well-being.

Listen to Demi Lovato's interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music below to hear her full explanation of "Anybody," and be sure to watch her perform it live at the 2020 Grammys this Sunday (Jan 26) at 8PM ET/5PM PT on CBS: